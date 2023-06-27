Al-Badr terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

An Al-Badr terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Hoowra village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Police said acting on a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Hawoora area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by J&K Police, Army and CRPF.

“During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, in which one J&K police personnel got injured who was subsequently shifted to hospital for treatment,” police said.

“The hiding terrorist was also given an opportunity to surrender however he kept on firing on the joint forces. The fire was effectively retaliated, leading to an encounter.”

Police said in the ensuing encounter, a local terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.

He has been identified as Adil Majeed Lone, resident of Akbarabad Hawoora, Kulgam.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Pistol with live ammunition and a grenade were recovered from the site of encounter.