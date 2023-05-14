A day after the violent clash in Akola that erupted between two groups over a minor dispute, Collector Neema Arora and Superintendent of Police Sandeep Ghuge held a peace committee meeting.

Representatives of all religions and communities, leaders of political parties and important persons of Akola city participated in this meeting. Later, amid the violent clash, one person was brought dead to Civil Hospital, Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Ghuge said on Sunday.

According to the police, as many as 30 people have been detained so far and eight including two policemen are injured but are out of danger due to the violent clash.

“One was brought dead to Civil Hospital, but we are investigating it. As of now, 30 people have been detained. Eight including two policemen are injured and are out of danger,” SP Ghuge told ANI.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, Devendra Fadnavis was in touch with the Director General of Police as well as the Akola Police since last night regarding the Akola incident.

“Now the situation is completely under control and there is peace. So far around 30 accused have been arrested and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident,” the office said.

Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge said that the situation is currently under control. “Section 144 Prohibition Order has been imposed in Akola city on the order of District Collector,” he said.

This is the second such incident reported in Akola. A few days ago, there was a violent clash between two groups in the Shankar Nagar locality of the Akot File area.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter is underway.