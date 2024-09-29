Akhilesh Yadav opposes demolition of houses of poor in Farrukhabad

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that political cruelty has reached its limits, with the BJP exposing its ugly face through politics driven by resistance.

The SP President was reacting to the UP government’s action of razing 23 houses of the poor in the Nawabganj area of Farrukhabad district on Saturday.

“BJP derives happiness by demolishing inhabited houses. Those who haven’t settled down in their own homes seem to take revenge by destroying the houses of others. With every house that falls, the BJP is sinking further,” Akhilesh Yadav claimed in a statement on Sunday.

He said that by running bulldozers over the homes of 23 poor families in Ukhra village under the Amritpur assembly constituency of the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP government has left many elderly, sick people, children, mothers, sisters, and daughters homeless during the rainy season.

“This government has tormented the PDA community by demolishing the homes of people who had lived there for many years. Ever since the BJP government came to power, the PDA community has been bearing the brunt of its actions,” he added.

Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of harassing the poor, stating that they are being subjected to various forms of torture and are not getting justice. “In the coming times, the public will definitely seek revenge for the injustice, atrocities, and insults of the BJP government,” he said.

Meanwhile, a report from Farrukhabad said that 23 houses, built on barren government land, were razed to the ground with bulldozers in the presence of police and administrative officials on Saturday.

In Ukhra village, 105 bighas of Gram Panchayat land is registered as barren land. In 1990, people built permanent houses on 19 bighas of this land and occupied it. After getting information, the administration issued notices to the villagers. The villagers filed a case in the District Magistrate’s court but lost. Following the court’s decision, the administration issued further notices, and the demolition process commenced thereafter.

The administration later initiated acquisition proceedings to create green energy corridors on the barren land.