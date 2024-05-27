Akhilesh Yadav claims INDIA bloc is wiping out BJP in Purvanchal

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed here that the Opposition INDIA bloc is wiping out the BJP in the entire Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

He said, “The confidence of BJP leaders has been shaken after seeing record-breaking public support in favour of Samajwadi Party in Purvanchal. The language of all of them is stuttering. Now, no one wants to listen to the clichés of the BJP leaders as the public has rejected their lies,” Yadav said.

Yadav further claimed that having witnessed the speed of wind in support of the Opposition bloc in Purvanchal, the BJP leaders coming from Delhi and Lucknow are at a loss to understand the change. The BJP, which gave the slogan of crossing the 400-seat mark in the Lok Sabha elections, is losing four hundred seats.

Addressing election rallies in Ghazipur and Chandauli on Monday in favour of INDIA’s Samajwadi Party candidates, Afzal Ansari and Virendra Singh, Yadav said everything in the BJP has turned upside down as all their promises turned out to be false.

He assured that the government of INDIA would waive off the loans of farmers and legalise the MSP. The BJP Government wrote off the loans of Rs 25 lakh crore for its favourite industrialists in ten years but did not waive off the loans of the farmers. More than one lakh farmers committed suicide in the last ten years due to debts and poverty. The BJP did not provide any help to them.

Yadav said the NDA cheated and betrayed the farmers and the youths. It had promised to provide two crore jobs every year but neither the job nor employment was given. The youths will teach a lesson to the BJP in this election.

SP president said the BJP Government not only took away the jobs of the youths but also ruined one-third of their lives. By implementing the Agniveer Yojana, the government reduced the Army jobs to half. “We of INDIA will not accept the Agniveer scheme and will scrap it. Under Agniveer Yojana, if an Army recruit dies in the line of duty, he won’t get the status of a martyr. They don’t get the facilities due to the Armymen,” he pointed out.

Akhilesh Yadav contended that the BJP wants to change the Constitution of Baba Saheb. The people of the country have got all kinds of rights from the Constitution, right from employment, and education, to voting. The intentions of the BJP are not right as it wants to snatch all these rights from the people of the country. Hence, the people have stood against those who want to change the Constitution.

He called the Constitution the lifeline of Indians which will be saved after overthrowing the BJP. Democracy will survive. Youth will get jobs and employment. Everyone will get justice. People’s rights will be protected.

Yadav appealed to the people of the Bahujan community to help the INDIA to protect the Constitution and democracy as the BSP, which has joined hands with the BJP, cannot protect their rights.

He appealed to the public to make Shri Sanatan Pandey from Ballia win with record votes along with Shri Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur.