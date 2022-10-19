Akhilesh Yadav arrives at Sangam in Prayagraj with ashes of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrived at Prayagraj today to immerse the ashes of his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at the VVIP ghat at the Sangam. His wife Dimple Yadav, and uncle Shivpal Yadav are also present with him.

According to the reports, Akhilesh Yadav arrived at Saifai airstrip this morning with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s ashes.

By private plane, wife Dimple Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav arrived at Bamrauli airport. Akhilesh Yadav will travel from here to VVIP Ghat, which is located in Sangam directly. He has been provided Z plus category security.

He will immerse his father’s ashes in the Sangam in a police steamer. Mulayam Singh Yadav wished that his ashes be immersed in Sangam Prayagraj after his death.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s entire family is present, including Dimple and Shivpal Yadav. Following the ashes immersion, a ‘Shanti Paath’ will be held in Saifai on October 21.

According to Hindu beliefs, the 13th day is the terahvi, but Saifai’s traditions are different.

Following this tradition, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s terahvi will not be done. There will be only ‘Shanti Paath’.

Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav died on 10 October at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He took his last breath at 8:16 am.

Mulayam Singh was cremated on October 11 at 3 pm at the Mela Ground in Saifai. Mulayam Singh Yadav was 82 years old.