Akhilesh, Ram Gopal, Shivpal Yadav arrested in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, party MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, and former UP minister Shivpal Yadav have been arrested for violation of Section 144 in Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav and Prof Ram Gopal Yadav were arrested when they were staging dharna in front of the Samajwadi Party office after being denied permission to go to Lakhimpur, following the violence at a farmers’ protest there on Sunday, leaving at least nine dead.

The two leaders have been taken to the Eco Garden along with other workers.

Meanwhile, Shivpal Yadav was arrested from near the Engineering College on Sitapur road while he was on his way to Lakhimpur, and has been brought to the Police Lines under tight security.

Police Commissioner D K Thakur confirmed the arrest of these leaders.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders were detained in Sitapur early on Monday, with the party alleging they were not allowed to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Strongly condemn the detention of Priyanka Gandhi Ji, Akhilesh Yadav Ji and members of the opposition parties, NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government’s civil aviation director writes to UP additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi, informing him that CM Charanjit Singh Channi wants to visit Lakhimpur Kheri; seeks permission for the landing of the CM’s chopper.

“Expressing solidarity with bereaved families of farmers, I am leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri to be with my brothers & sisters in this hour of grief. I have also sought permission from the UP govt to allow landing/taking off of my chopper at the site,” tweeted Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Farmers in Haryana took out a protest march in Ambala over the death of farmers in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri. Protests erupt in Delhi-Lucknow highway in Moradabad. The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Monday due to the ongoing protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The police requested commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan to take the Vikas Marg route to reach Ghaziabad and for Noida, divert their vehicle to Delhi Noida Direct highway.

