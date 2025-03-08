Akbar or Aurangzeb, their mindset remains the same: CM Yogi after unveiling grand statue of Maharana Pratap at NTPC Dadri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that whether it was Akbar or Aurangzeb, their mindset towards Hindus was the same. He mentioned that India’s true heroes are Maharana Pratap, Veer Shivaji, and Guru Gobind Singh Ji, not Akbar or Aurangzeb.

The CM unveiled a grand statue of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap in Dadri on Saturday. Addressing a public gathering, he paid tribute to Maharana Pratap’s unmatched dedication to self-respect, faith, and the nation, calling him a “true national hero.”

Advertisement

The event, held at Maharana Pratap Stadium in the NTPC complex, saw CM Yogi recount the valiant legacy of Maharana Pratap in great detail. He also highlighted the bravery of Rana Sanga.

Advertisement

During the event, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 97 development projects worth Rs 1,467 crore for Gautam Buddh Nagar, further boosting the region’s progress.

The CM paid tribute to Maharana Pratap, highlighting his unwavering dedication to his motherland and faith. Instead of surrendering for power, he chose self-respect,” CM Yogi said, recalling that at just 28 years old, Maharana Pratap faced Akbar’s mighty empire in battle.

Referring to the Battle of Haldighati, he emphasised that a warrior who fought a massive army with just 20,000 soldiers is ‘our true hero’.

“Haldighati made Maharana Pratap a national icon. He not only reclaimed Mewar’s lost territories but also forced Akbar to retreat,” he added.

He also praised Chetak, Maharana Pratap’s loyal horse, calling its devotion legendary. “Even today, the soil of Haldighati is revered as a sacred site, symbolising India’s great heritage,” he noted.

CM Yogi firmly stated, “Akbar can never be a hero.” He pointed out that whether it was Akbar or Aurangzeb, their mindset towards Hindus was the same and they conspired against India’s eternal traditions. In contrast, Maharana Pratap sacrificed everything to protect Sanatan culture.

He also honoured Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Guru Gobind Singh, calling them true national icons. “Those who do not respect these great leaders suffer from a distorted mindset and need correction,” he remarked.

He urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from these warriors, saying that Maharana Pratap’s life teaches us never to compromise on self-respect and faith. “This is why the entire nation still remembers him,” he added.

The Chief Minister spoke about the recently concluded Mahakumbh and the ongoing Holi celebrations in Braj. He stated that between January 13 and February 26, a record-breaking 66.3 crore devotees participated in the Mahakumbh without any untoward incidents, calling it a testament to both India’s culture and security.

Discussing the Rangotsav of Braj, CM Yogi remarked that foreigners are amazed to see the spirit of unity in India, where people from all backgrounds celebrate Holi together without discrimination.

He also praised PM Narendra Modi’s vision, emphasising that faith is now creating new opportunities for livelihoods, and India’s rich cultural heritage is becoming a foundation for prosperity.

CM Yogi further criticised those who spread misinformation about Mahakumbh. “The more attempts were made to create doubts, the stronger the faith of Sanatan followers became, as they arrived in even greater numbers to take a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj,” he said.

Referring to claims about Ganga water being polluted, he countered, “Flowing water and a wandering saint are never impure.” He stressed that every Sanatani sees the Triveni’s sacred waters as a symbol of faith.

CM Yogi also took a swipe at those ignorant of India’s history and traditions, saying, “Those who fail to understand India’s great river culture remain narrow-minded, and unfortunately, such people still exist in our country.”

CM Yogi made several major announcements for Gautam Buddh Nagar, including the establishment of a government degree college, a 100-bed hospital, an ITI, and a stadium. He also approved raising the circle rate for farmers and the construction of a bypass.

Emphasising the need for modern skill development, CM Yogi directed the Chief Secretary to set up an ITI focusing on AI, drone technology, and other advanced fields. He highlighted the region’s rapid progress, stating that India’s largest airport in Jewar is nearing completion, and work on the Film City is in full swing. “Gautam Buddh Nagar has entered a new era of development,” he declared.

On International Women’s Day, CM Yogi extended his best wishes to the women of Uttar Pradesh, reaffirming his commitment to women’s safety and empowerment. “A self-reliant women’s workforce will drive Uttar Pradesh to become the growth engine of a developed India,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi inaugurated several major projects in Gautam Buddh Nagar, including a Data Centre, Microsoft Research & Development Center, AI Centre, and Sharda Group’s Multi-Super Specialty Hospital. Stressing the importance of data in today’s world, he remarked, “Data is everything, and global competition revolves around it.”

Discussing the state’s new industrial policy, he highlighted a shift in approach. “Earlier, investors focused only on funding. Now, we tell them—give jobs to our youth, and we will provide you with incentives,” he said, reinforcing the government’s commitment to employment-driven economic growth.

Along with the unveiling of Maharana Pratap’s grand statue, the CM accelerated the development of Gautam Buddh Nagar by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 97 projects worth Rs 1,467 crore. These projects include road construction, bridges, industrial area development, and other essential infrastructure.

Additionally, under the state government’s industrial policies, 14 units received an incentive package of Rs 617 crore, boosting investment and economic growth in the region.