Akasa Air starts direct flights from Lucknow to Goa and Ahmedabad

With an aim to offer seamless connectivity to the passengers flying out of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, the airport has added two more flights for Goa and Ahmedabad to be operated by Akasa Air. Both these direct flights from Lucknow started operating from Sunday.

The CCSIA spokesperson said here: “With Akasa Air, we are pleased to add New Goa Manohar International Airport as the 24th domestic destination from Lucknow. With this we have three airlines connecting Lucknow with Goa, the other two airlines being AirAsia and Indigo. Akasa Air is also launching a new flight connecting Lucknow with Ahmedabad, taking their weekly departures from the airport up to 35. The other airline flying to Ahmedabad is Indigo.”

The daily non-stop flight from Lucknow Airport to Goa will depart at 14:15 hrs and to Ahmedabad at 21:00 hrs. In the recent past, Lucknow Airport has succeeded in adding three airlines – Air Asia India, Akasa Air, Thai AirAsia, to start operations from the UP-state capital.

Daily, over 18,000 passengers travel in over 128 flights – domestic and international, through Lucknow Airport. In the first two months of 2023, CCSIA has recorded nearly 1.04 million passenger movements. CCSIA witnessed a fruitful first two months with nearly 136,880 international and around 9.03 lakh domestic passengers.