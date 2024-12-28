Ajit Pawar’s NCP releases its first list of 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls

The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) on Saturday announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held early in 2025.

The announcement was made after receiving approval from the party’s Parliamentary Board.

Brijmohan Shrivastav, the National General Secretary and Chief National Spokesperson of the party, shared that these candidates will contest across various constituencies in Delhi, reflecting the party’s effort to ensure strong representation in the capital.

Ratan Tyagi from Burari, Mulayam Singh from Badli, Khalid Ur Rehman from Chandni Chowk, and Narender Tanwar from Chhatarpur are among the key candidates. In Okhla, Imran Saifi and in Sangam Vihar, Qamar Ahmad will fight the elections for NCP among others.

Shrivastav in the release emphasised that these candidates represent the core values of Ajit Pawar’s NCP. “We believe that these candidates will best represent our party’s vision and commitment to the city’s future,” Shrivastav remarked.

Although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced the dates for the elections of the 70-member Delhi assembly, the polls are likely to be held in February of next year. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the Commissioner of Police (CP) to carry out immediate checking of “private” cars coming from Punjab at the border of the national capital.

This comes following the allegations levelled by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who alleged that cash in crores was being transported to Delhi from Punjab for the upcoming assembly polls. Dikshit, who is contesting on Congress seat from the New Delhi assembly constituency, said that private vehicles, with Punjab police escorts, were being used to transfer huge amounts of cash.

Dikshit also requested the Director General of Police (DGP) in Punjab, and the state governments in Haryana and Rajasthan to remain vigilant and monitor the movement of such vehicles.

The Delhi LG said the possibility that such “illegal” money will be used to influence the voters ahead of the elections cannot be ruled out. He said that such actions could undermine the free and fair elections.

“Lieutenant Governor has noted that the elections to Delhi Legislative Assembly are likely to be conducted shortly and possibility of using such illegal money in the ensuing election to influence the voters of Delhi cannot be ruled out. Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor has also noted that use of money power in election is not only an offence under section 170 & 171 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and section 123 of Representation of People Act, 1951 but also an impediment to free and fair elections,” the letter signed by Principal Secretary to Delhi LG said.