As the reports of economic slowdown are being reported from several quarters, Union Minister Suresh Angadi on Friday dismissed the Opposition’s criticism over the state of economy. He said that “airports and trains are full and people are getting married” and this indicates that the country’s economy is “doing fine”.

The Minister of State for Railways thinks that it is the handiwork of “some people” who are trying to malign the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He even suggested that the economy slows down every three years but it will pick up soon.

“Airports are full, trains are full, people are getting married. Some people are doing this for nothing else but to malign the image of Narendra Modi,” Angadi said this while interacting with reporters.

He has come for the inspection of the soon to be commissioned Tunda Khurja eastern dedicated freight corridor.

“Every three years there is fall in demand in economy. It is a cycle. Then the economy picks up also,” he added.

Opposition parties including the Congress have been criticising the government over the state of the economy. The issue will also be raised in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament.

(With inputs from PTI)