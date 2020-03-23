Amid Coronavirus pandemic, so much emphasis is being given on social distancing and self-isolation still people are taking risks and putting others at risk as well. In one such incident, suspected COVID-19 infected passengers boarded AirAsia India’s Pune-Delhi flight, last Friday, which led to the pilot-in-command to come out of the plane through cockpit’s secondary exit, which is a sliding window.

Spokesperson of AirAsia India said, “There was a case reported of suspected Covid-19 passengers aboard I5-732, Pune to New Delhi on 20th March 2020, seated in Row 1. The passengers were subsequently screened and tested negative.”

As a safety measure after landing, the aircraft was parked at a remote bay and suspected passengers disembarked from the front door, while all other passengers, escorted by the crew, disembarked from the rear door of the aircraft, according to the spokesperson.

“Crew in the cockpit self-quarantined till the cabin environment near the primary exit was ascertained to be safe. The Captain elected to disembark from the secondary exit using a secure trestle, given the close proximity of the seats from the cockpit,” the spokesperson said.

The aircraft was fumigated and a thorough disinfection and deep cleaning was carried out, said the airlines.

“Our crew are well trained for incidents of this nature and we would like to put on record our appreciation for their dedication in continuing to serve passengers with the utmost care in the current conditions,” the spokesperson noted.

As the global death toll due to COVID-19 coronavirus disease reached 14,641 on Monday, major cities in India including the national capital commenced with a complete lockdown to contain the deadly virus. The lockdown will continue till the end of the month.

The decision to lock down 13 states and 80 districts came after India observed an unprecedented ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday to practice social distancing to contain the contagious coronavirus. The cases in India rose to 396 on Sunday with seven deaths.