Air pollution: Situation extremely worrying, says LG, urges people to stay indoors

Expressing concerns over rising air pollution, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday made an appeal to people, especially children and elderly, to stay indoors as much as possible amid the hightened air pollution in the national capital.

Taking to ‘X’ on Friday, Saxena said, ”I appeal to the people to remain indoors as much as possible and to not expose themselves- especially children & elderly to hazardous ambient conditions wherein AQI has reportedly crossed 800 at places.”

Saxena, who had certain public engagements scheduled for the day at religious places, informed about cancelling the same in the wake of the alarming pollution levels, also requesting the organisers to discourage large gatherings.

Advertisement

”I have cancelled my public engagements at Yogmaya Mandir & Urs of Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya and requested the organisers to discourage large gatherings,” Saxena said.

The LG also called for an urgent meeting at Raj Niwas with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and environment minister to take stock of the situation.

He stressed that the air pollution situation in the city is “extremely worrying.”