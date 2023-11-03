Air pollution: BS-3 petrol & BS-4 diesel cars banned in Delhi

With Delhi’s air quality worsening to ‘severe’ levels, plying of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel cars on Delhi roads has been banned till further orders as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage-III in force.

The above mentioned vehicles, if are found on the City roads, will attract a fine of Rs 20,000 under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

There will be strict enforcement of the GRAP-III, and only vehicles deployed in emergency services, police vehicles and government vehicles used for enforcement, falling under such category will be allowed to run.

The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday evening imposed GRAP-III as air quality was recorded under ‘severe’ level, while measures under GRAP-I, II are already in place to curb rising pollution.

The government has also put a halt on construction and demolition activities across the city as part of the anti- pollution plan, while several other measures are also in place to improve the situation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced closure of all primary schools in Delhi for two days in view of the worsened air quality.

Since Wednesday, only EV, CNG and BS- VI compliant diesel buses are being allowed to enter the city coming from NCR areas.

Meanwhile, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has urged people to make maximum use of public transport, including metro trains and buses in view of controlling pollution generated by vehicles.

He has urged the Centre and adjoining states to ban polluting diesel buses that continue to ply in NCR areas.

Rai appealed to the people of Delhi and the adjoining states for spreading awareness and mutual cooperation on the issue of pollution.

Meanwhile, national capital’s average air quality deteriorated further on Friday, with an AQI reading of 470 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), based on the data collected from 35 air monitoring stations across the city.

There are a total of 40 air monitoring stations spread across Delhi, as per the pollution control body.

The worst AQI on Friday evening was recorded in Okhla phase- 2 area, measuring at 499, as per CPCB data.