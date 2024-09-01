Air Marshal Tejinder Singh takes over as Deputy Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh on Sunday took over as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (DCAS) of the Indian Air Force at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) in the national capital.

After assumption of his new appointment, the Air Marshal paid homage to the bravehearts, who gave the supreme sacrifice, by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial here, the Ministry of Defence said.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Tejinder was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF on June 13, 1987.

He is a Category ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor with over 4500 hours of flying, an alumnus of Defence Service Staff College and National Defence College.

He has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Radar Station, a premier Fighter Base and was Air Officer Commanding, Jammu and Kashmir.

“His varied staff appointments include Operational Staff at a Command HQ, Air Commodore (Personnel Officers-1) at Air HQ, Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Financial (Planning) at HQ IDS, Air Commodore (Aerospace Safety), Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Offensive) and ACAS Ops (Strategy) at Air HQ,” the Ministry said.

Prior to his present appointment, he was the Senior Air Staff Officer, HQ Eastern Air Command of IAF at Shillong, Meghalaya.

“In recognition of his meritorious services he was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2007 and Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 2022, by the President of India,” it said.