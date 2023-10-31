Air India to launch Mumbai-Melbourne non-stop flights

Air India is set to make history with its upcoming non-stop flights from Mumbai to Melbourne, Australia, commencing on December 15. The airline’s recent announcement has created a buzz among travelers, as this route will provide a direct link between the bustling city of Mumbai and the vibrant metropolis of Melbourne.

The airline is all set to offer this remarkable service three times a week, connecting these two diverse destinations. With this new connection, Air India will be introducing an impressive addition of nearly 40,000 seats annually to the Australian state of Victoria, strengthening the bond between the two nations.

Passengers seeking affordable travel options will be pleased to know that promotional fares for the economy class start at Rs 49,000, ensuring an all-inclusive experience. For those looking to explore this exciting route, Flight AI-310 will depart from Mumbai on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 12.50 am, arriving in Melbourne at 6.10 pm. The return flight is scheduled to depart from Melbourne at 8 pm on the same days, landing in Mumbai at 2.35 am, all in local times.

What’s more, travelers from 17 Indian cities will have the convenience of one-stop connections to and from Melbourne, using Delhi or Mumbai as their gateway. This new link will facilitate seamless two-way connectivity between London Heathrow and Melbourne via Delhi and Mumbai.

Air India plans to operate these flights with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, offering a comfortable travel experience. The aircraft boasts 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 seats in Economy Class, ensuring a wide range of options for travelers.

This expansion is a part of Air India’s efforts to further solidify its presence in the region. The airline already operates daily flights to Melbourne and Sydney from Delhi, providing a total of 28 weekly flights connecting India and Australia. The Indian community in Victoria is substantial, with an estimated population of over 200,000 individuals, making up a significant portion of the Indian diaspora in Australia.

The introduction of this new route is intended to cater to the increasing demand for travel, whether it’s to visit friends and relatives or for business and leisure purposes in the region. Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer of Air India, expressed the airline’s excitement about the new non-stop flight, highlighting that it is a significant milestone in their ongoing transformation program.