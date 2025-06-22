Air India temporarily reduces narrow-body flights by 5 pc amid operational challenges

Air India has announced a temporary reduction in its domestic and international operations on narrow-body aircraft by less than five percent until July 15.

According to the airline, the decision aims to ensure greater operational stability, improve efficiency, and minimize passenger inconvenience amid several compounding challenges.

As a result, services on three routes—Bengaluru–Singapore, Pune–Singapore, and Mumbai–Bagdogra—have been temporarily suspended, while flight frequencies have been reduced on 19 other routes.

The affected routes include Delhi–Mumbai, where weekly operations have been reduced to 165 from 176; Delhi–Bengaluru, from 116 to 113; Delhi–Goa (Dabolim), from 14 to 7; and Delhi–Kolkata, from 70 to 63.

Other impacted routes include Bengaluru–Chandigarh, Delhi–Coimbatore, Delhi–Goa (Mopa), Delhi–Hyderabad, Delhi–Indore, Delhi–Lucknow, Delhi–Pune, Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Mumbai–Varanasi, Mumbai–Hyderabad, Mumbai–Goa (Dabolim), Mumbai–Kochi, Mumbai–Coimbatore, Mumbai–Kolkata, and Mumbai–Bengaluru.

The airline added that affected passengers are being contacted and offered re-accommodation on alternative flights, complimentary rescheduling, or full refunds, depending on their preferences.

Earlier, on Thursday, the airline also announced a 15 per cent reduction in its international services operated by wide-body aircraft for the coming weeks. These cuts are being implemented from now through June 20 and will continue at least until mid-July.

Air India has come under increased scrutiny following the June 12 crash of its London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, which claimed the lives of 241 of the 242 people on board and at least 30 on the ground. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is currently probing the incident.