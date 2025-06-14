Air India, IndiGo issue alerts over delays amid Iran airspace closure

Air India and IndiGo on Saturday issued alerts to the flyers regarding delays and rerouting after the closure of Iranian airspace amid the tensions in the Middle East.

Air India took to the social media platform X to announce changes in its international flight routes. “Due to the emerging situation in Iran and parts of the Middle East, the subsequent closure of airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, some of our flights are operating on alternative extended routes,” the airline said.

“We are doing our best to minimize any inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,” it added.

IndiGo also issued a similar advisory stating, “Airspace over Iran and surrounding areas continues to be unavailable. Certain flight paths may need adjustments, leading to extended travel durations or delays.”

The airline urged all passengers to monitor flight updates via its official website or mobile app.

IndiGo also assured that its customer service teams are proactively assisting travellers affected by the changing flight schedules.

With Russian and Ukrainian airspace closed due to war, the Middle East region has become an even more important route for international flights between Europe and Asia.

FlightRadar, an online flight tracking website’s data showed airspace over Iran, Iraq and Jordan was empty, with flights directed towards Saudi Arabia and Egypt instead.