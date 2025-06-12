Air India flight AI171 with 242 onboard crashes in Ahmedabad, survivors unlikely

In a tragic air mishap, an Air India flight A171 with 242 passengers and crew onboard, including two pilots and 10 crew members, crashed immediately after takeoff in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. The flight was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick Airport.

According to Air India, there were 169 Indians, 53 Britishers, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national on board the plane.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the tragedy,

”The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,” he said in his post on X.

The aircraft crashed near Forensic Cross Road in Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. After the crash, a huge plume of thick black smoke was seen rising into the sky. A nearby building also caught fire, and white powdery material was scattered all over the ground.

Emergency response teams are on the ground carrying out rescue and relief work. Several fire brigade vehicles are also on the spot, trying to douse the flames.

The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has instructed officials to create green corridors to shift the injured to hospitals.

In a statement posted in Gujarati on X, CM Patel said: “I am deeply saddened by the incident of Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing,” he said in Gujarati.

The CM further informed that a green corridor is being created to rush injured passengers to nearby medical facilities.

“I have also instructed to arrange for a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospital on a priority basis,” he added.

Meanwhile, Air India has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 for family members of the passengers seeking information.

The airline said that it was giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.

PM Modi directs Amit Shah, the Aviation Minister to reach Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to take stock of the situation.

According to sources, PM Modi has directed both ministers to reach Ahmedabad and ensure all possible help is extended to those affected.

HM Shah has also spoken to the Gujarat CM and assured full cooperation.

Meanwhile, a team of Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is also said to be leaving for Ahmedabad for investigation into the tragic air mishap.

While there is no official word on the number of casualties, any survivors are unlikely given the scale of the crash.

British Embassy says working with local authorities to establish facts

With Air India confirming 53 British nationals were onboard the plane when it crashed, the British Embassy in India has put out a statement, saying it was working with local authorities to establish facts and provide support.

“We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected,” the British Embassy said.