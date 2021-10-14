AIR Gujarati and All India Radio World Service hit in Pakistan

In the latest rankings of top countries in the world (excluding India) where All India Radio Live-streams on NewsOnAir App are most popular, the top 25 countries have been featured.

The list includes neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal to West Asian countries Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman to European countries France, Switzerland, Finland, Netherlands and Germany.

In ranking of AIR Streams for these top 25 countries, AIR World service, AIR Gujarati, AIR Punjabi and AIR News 24*7 are trending in Pakistan, while FM Gold Delhi, FM Rainbow Delhi and Vividh Bharati have quite a following in Israel.

In major changes in rankings of top AIR streams globally (excluding India), AIR Kochi FM Rainbow and Rainbow Kannada Kaamanbilu have made their way back to the top 10, kicking out AIR News 24*7 and FM Rainbow Mumbai. AIR Kodaikanal and AIR Chennai Rainbow have registered a rise in their rankings.

In ranking of countries (excluding India) for the top AIR streams, FM Gold Delhi and FM Rainbow Delhi are quite popular in United States, UK, Fiji, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Egypt.

More than 240 Radio Services of All India Radio are live-streamed on NewsOnAir App, Prasar Bharati’s official App. These All India Radio Streams on NewsOnAir App have a large number of listeners not just in India, but globally, in more than 85 countries across the globe.

AIR live-streams on NewsOnAir App in the rest of the world. These rankings are based on data from September 30 to October 11, 2021.