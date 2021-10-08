Air Force Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind & Others extend wishes to IAF

On October 8, on the occasion of 89th Air Force Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and others extended wishes to the Indian Air Force (IAF) community. Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goel too shared his warm wishes by calling IAF as ‘The guardians of India’s skies!’

Yogi Aditya Nath also shared his warm wishes on ‘Indian Air Force Day’ to all the heroic warriors of the Indian Air Force and their families who are constantly ready to defend Maa Bharati with unparalleled prowess and unwavering commitment.

PM Modi’s tweet reads, “Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence, and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges.”

Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges. pic.twitter.com/UbMSOK3agP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh shared a video as he felt proud of our air warriors for responding to varied challenges, his tweet:

Greetings and warm wishes to all #IndianAirForce personnel & their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. We are proud of our airwarriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience & being steadfast in the service to the Nation. @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/gnpbrKJoL8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2021

Here is the tweet from our president of India, Ram Nath Kovid who greets the AIF by admiring their bravery and strength, ‘I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence.’

Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2021

Koo from Yogi Adityanath

Nitin Gadkari on the same platform koo-ed, “Greetings to the Air Force personnel who are always ready to protect the motherland and best wishes for Indian Air Force Day.”

Tweet from Piyush Goal,