Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari inaugurates Weapons Systems School

A new chapter was introduced in the history of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday when a Weapon Systems School (WSS) was inaugurated by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari at the Air Force Station Begumpet, Hyderabad.

This follows the approval of a new branch of officers in the IAF, the Weapon System (WS) branch in 2022. Aimed at recalibrating and transforming the IAF as a future-oriented force, the formation of this new training establishment is a gigantic leap for the armed forces in general, and the IAF in particular.

The WSS will impart effect based training that is contemporary in nature and prepare officers of the newly formed branch in line with the requirements of the IAF. With the inauguration of the WSS, Flight Cadets of WS Branch will undergo their second semester of training at this institute.

The new branch will have four streams; Flying stream to operate the weapons and systems in airborne platforms like the Sukhoi-30 MKI and C-130J; Remote stream to operate Remotely Piloted Aircraft; Mission Commanders and operators for Surface to Air and Surface-to-Surface weapon systems, and Intelligence stream for handling space-based intelligence and imagery.

During an interaction later, ACM Chaudhari highlighted that with the creation of WS Branch, operators of ground based and specialist weapon systems will come under one umbrella, enhancing war fighting capabilities of the IAF significantly.

He exhorted the instructors that being pioneers in a newly formed branch, they were the pillars on which the entire edifice of the envisioned training regime would stand firmly and deliver decisive air power.

While complimenting the founding members of the School, he urged all personnel to establish the WSS as a nodal centre for weapon systems training in the country.