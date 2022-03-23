AIIMS director’s tenure extended by three months

The tenure of Dr Randeep Guleria who is presently the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, has been extended. The extension has been given for three months. The tenure of Dr.Guleria ends on march 24.

“Dr Randeep Guleria was appointed as Director, AIIMS New Delhi for a term of five years. He will complete his tenure on March 24, 2022”, said an official communication of AIIMS.

Total 32 top doctors from across the country have applied for the post of AIIMS Director which also includes 17 faculty members from the institute itself. The AIIMS faculties who have applied for this post includes Neurology department head Dr M.V. Padma Srivastava, professor and endocrinology department head Dr Nikhil Tandon and AIIMS Trauma Centre chief Dr Rajesh Malhotra.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava is also among the 32 candidates. The new director will have a term of five years from the date of assuming the charge or till he turns 65, whichever is earlier.