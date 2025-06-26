AIIMS-Bhubaneswar ranked 2nd best emerging medical college in India

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is ranked 2nd position among the Top 10 Emerging Medical Colleges in the country – testament to its fast-growing stature as a beacon of quality healthcare and education, said hospital authorities on Thursday quoting as the latest India Today-MDRA Best Medical Colleges Survey 2025.

The national recognition reflects AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and compassionate patient care, said Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

“This recognition is a reflection of our relentless pursuit of excellence. AIIMS Bhubaneswar has grown to symbolize trust, innovation, and integrity in healthcare and medical education. Our continued rise in national rankings demonstrates our holistic approach toward grooming future medical leaders while ensuring the best patient outcomes”, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar said.

Advertisement

From its 25th rank in 2021 to 12th in 2025, AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s ascension showcases a story of dedication, teamwork, and visionary leadership, he added.

A special felicitation programme was held on campus to mark the occasion, graced by senior faculty and administrative leaders including DEAN (Examination) Dr. Soubhagya Kumar Jena, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, DDA Lt. Col. Abhijit Sarkar, Registrar Dr. Sudipta Kumar Singh, Dr. Gourav Chhabra, Dr. Pankaj Kumar, Dr. Debapriya Bandyopadhyay, Dr. Sipra Rout, and Dr. Mangani Mangalavalli.