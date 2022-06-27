AIIMS-Bhubaneswar among India’s top 20 medical colleges

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has been placed among the best 20 medical colleges in the country in the medical category by India Today survey 2022, said medical college authorities on Monday.

Comprising five broad parameters like ‘Intake Quality and Governance’, ‘Academic Excellence’, ‘Infrastructure and Living Experience’, ‘Personality and Leadership Development’, ‘Career Progression and Placement’, the survey was conducted by India Today in association with the market research agency Marketing & Development Research Associates (MDRA).

This year, the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has achieved an upward rank due to its comprehensive approach toward patient care as well as research and overall development of medical students. Last year, the survey had ranked the National Institute in 25th position. But this year AIIMS Bhubaneswar has stormed into the top 20 best medical colleges in India. Notably, AIIMS New Delhi has been ranked 1st in the survey.

Similarly, the survey has also given AIIMS Bhubaneswar 2nd rank among top 10 emerging/highest-scoring colleges set up in or after 2000. The Institute of National Importance has also been ranked 4 among Government colleges with the lowest fees.

The AIIMS is committed to serving people with innovation and modern research methodology. It has now become a symbol of trust in the country for its overall performance, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Prof. Mukesh Tripathi.

Over the years AIIMS Bhubaneswar has emerged as the best medical institute. Right from infrastructure development to training, treatment and research, it has excelled in varied spheres, said Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty.