AI poised to play major role in early diagnosis of thyroid disorders

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to transform the early diagnosis and management of thyroid disorders in India, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion of World Thyroid Day (May 25), Dr. Biswas highlighted the growing role of AI in personalized medicine, especially for hypothyroidism, which affects about 1 in 10 adults in the country. “AI will help in early diagnosis, track the progression of disease, and support outcome-based medication, especially benefiting patients in rural and underserved areas,” he said.

Hypothyroidism is three times more common in women than men, and about 33% of patients remain undiagnosed. Untreated hypothyroidism can adversely impact major organs including the heart, brain, kidneys, liver, intestines, and the reproductive system. Among children and infants, it can lead to stunted growth, obesity, developmental delays, and poor academic performance, Dr. Biswas added.

Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent severe complications such as myxedema coma, pericardial effusion, heart failure, and even death, Dr. Biswas concluded.