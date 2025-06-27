Ahmedabad plane crash: Parliamentary panel summons Boeing, Air India executives

The Parliamentary Committee on Transport is likely to meet in the first week of July to discuss air safety issues in the wake of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, sources said.

The committee’s report is likely to be tabled in the next session of Parliament.

The Parliamentary panel has summoned Boeing executives, Air India representatives, the Civil Aviation Secretary, and DGCA officials for a discussion on air safety issues related to the tragic Boeing Dreamliner crash within seconds of take-off from the Ahmedabad airport, the sources said.

The sources further said that “multiple shortcomings” in the aviation sector, with the maintenance of aircraft, are now a matter of huge concern. The panel will also address frequent helicopter accidents that have taken place recently on the Char Dham pilgrim route.

The discussion will include the role of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), aircraft maintenance schedules, and the mental fitness of pilots, the sources said.

Before the meeting, the Parliamentary panel is scheduled to hold a consultation in Gangtok to review air and road connectivity to the northeastern states, with the focus on developing tourism. The committee members are expected to travel by an Air India flight to get a first-hand assessment of the airline and its operations.