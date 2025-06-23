Ahead of crucial polls, RJD bets on Lalu’s charismatic leadership

Amid speculation about a possible leadership change due to his health condition, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad filed his nomination for the post of National President of the party at the party office in Patna on Monday.

He has been leading the party since its inception in 1997. His decision to seek another term as national president is expected to give a boost to the party.

Party leaders and workers present on the occasion said they were looking at Lalu’s charismatic and all-powerful leadership to guide the party to victory in the next Assembly polls.

Expressing delight at Lalu Prasad’s nomination, RJD’s heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav said: “The messiah of the poor, Lalu ji, filed his nomination today for the post of national president of the RJD.”

He added: “This nomination isn’t just a formality, it symbolises the triumph of our ideology. Our party is united, our workers are energised, and victory in the upcoming elections is assured under Lalu ji’s guidance.”

Former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi added that Lalu Prasad’s experience and vision will bolster the party. She emphasised, “Lalu ji isn’t merely our leader, he is a champion for the poor. Under his guidance, the party will reach unprecedented heights.”

Since no one else is running for the post, Lalu Prasad is expected to be elected national president again without any opposition.

However, he will be officially declared as National President of the party at its National Council meeting to be held in Patna on 5 July. A subsequent open session, led by the newly elected president, will debate proposals submitted by the National Executive.

Veteran socialist leader Mangani Lal Mandal was recently elected as president of the party. He replaced Jagadanand Singh.

The RJD’s organisational revamp is seen as the party’s preparations for the next assembly elections.