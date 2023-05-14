Ahead of crucial CLP meeting in Karnataka, Kharge heads to Delhi

A day after delivering a massive victory in Karnataka where the Congress won 135 out of 224 seats, party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be skipping the crucial CLP meeting as he is all set to arrive in the national capital.

According to party sources, Kharge will be returning to the national capital on Sunday afternoon and hence he won’t be attending the CLP meeting.

On Saturday, Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar announced that the meeting of the CLP leaders will be held at Shangri La hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

According to party sources, the CLP meeting will leave the decision on the chief minister with the party leadership in Delhi.

However, the views of the MLAs will be taken and sent to the party leadership.

It was being said that Kharge will meet Sonia Gandhi in the national capital on Sunday afternoon. However, the CPP chairperson is currently in Shimla and the meeting between the two does not seem to be happening.

In the run up to Assembly polls, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, both had exhibited their aspirations for the top post in the state.

The Congress had run a spirited campaign during the high octane electoral battle in the state and targeted the BJP over the alleged corruption.

The BJP won 66 seats and the JD(S) secured 19 seats in the Assembly elections.

The Congress’ historic victory in the southern state is second biggest in the last 34 years.

In 1989, Congress had won 178 seats while in 1999 it had won 132 seats in the state.

The Congress this Assembly polls gained 55 seats as compared to 80 in 2018.