Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch, ISRO scientists offer prayers at Tirupati temple

IANS | July 13, 2023 12:14 pm

ISRO Scientist at Tirupati Balaji (Photo:IANS)

Ahead of India’s third mission to the moon, scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday offered prayers at Tirupati’s Venkatachalapathy Temple for its success.

A team of ISRO scientists performed puja with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3.

The mission will be launched on Friday at 2:35 p.m. from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Before every major mission, ISRO scientists offer prayers at Tirupati temple for its success.

Chandrayaan-3 aims to land softly on the lunar surface and explore it with a rover.

A successful soft landing will make India the fourth country, after the US, Russia, and China to achieve the feat.sc

The missions from Israel and India crash-landed in 2019 while the spacecraft carrying a lander-rover from Japan and a rover from UAE failed in 2022.

ISRO scientists have improved the lander’s design after a series of tests.

