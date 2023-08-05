Agriculture sector will play a vital role in making UP a trillion dollar economy

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has formulated a strategy to position the agricultural sector as a core industry in the state in order to realise the $1 trillion economy goal.

In a recent meeting of the Chief Secretary with representatives from the World Bank, the state’s rapid advancements in the field of agriculture were presented, shedding light on the prospects in the sector.

It is worth mentioning here that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has always promoted use of technology in the field of agriculture as well as natural and traditional farming in the state.

Deloitte India, which is working as a consultant to the government to achieve the goal of making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy, presented before the World Bank representatives how agriculture will play a pivotal role in achieving the ambitious target.

Over the past six years under CM Yogi’s leadership, several new innovations have been introduced in the agricultural sector, resulting in noticeable improvements in agricultural productivity.

The state now leads in wheat production and holds the second position in rice production, and a diverse range of crops are also being cultivated in the state.

Furthermore, the power of innovation within agriculture is being harnessed, paving the way for advanced agricultural techniques to become the foundation of future farming.

As per the CM’s intention, the adoption of high-tech agricultural investments is not only attracting attention but also increasing public interest in this field.

The strategy devised for agriculture has been divided into two main segments. The first segment pertains to crops and crop processing, while the second segment is related to dairy, poultry, and fisheries.

Under the first segment, which covers crops and crop processing, strategies have been formulated for improving crop yields through the creation of seed parks and agri-junctions.

Furthermore, efforts will be made in mission mode to promote cultivation of pulses, sesame, millet, and maize. Agricultural mechanization, involving the use of machinery in farming, has also received significant emphasis.

Besides, there is a strong focus on partnerships with as many start-ups as possible to enhance the use of technology in agriculture. This involves activities such as crop mapping and transforming raw food materials from fields to consumers into ready-to-eat food products, giving priority to all associated processes.

Additionally, post-harvest development of fundamental structures has also been prioritized. Efforts will be directed at minimizing post-harvest losses, improving agricultural logistics, and reducing paperwork.

Emphasis has also been laid on working out a strategy for improvement in the dairy, poultry and fisheries segments. In line with this, efforts are being directed towards improving dairy production.

The aim is to increase the average milk yield from 4.2 kilograms per day to 5 kilograms per day. Additionally, there will be a focus on breed improvement, semen technology, feed, and animal care.

Similarly, for enhancing fish farming and fish productivity, a strategy has been formulated to increase the utilization of water resources, promote quality seeds and feed, and advance shrimp farming.

The strategy also includes increasing the production of quality seeds and feed, and enhancing shrimp farming. Furthermore, a strategy has been developed to expand poultry production, with a focus on clusters, feed management, and increasing egg production (from an average of 265 to 300 eggs per year per bird).