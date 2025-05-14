Agriculture, public service key to achieve developed India goal: ICAR director general

Emphasising that the aim of developed India cannot be achieved without developing the country’s agriculture sector, Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) Director General M L Jat on Wednesday observed that government officials sincerely serving general public would help in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Vikshit Bharat in the years to come.

Jat, who is also the secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), made these comments after inaugurating a training programme for officers from various Ministries and Departments (MDOs) of the Central government as part of the ‘Rashtriya Karmayogi – Large Scale Jan Seva Programme’, in the national capital.

‘Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva’ (serving people is like serving God), he said, is not a mere slogan but a guiding principle that encapsulates the essence of public service.

He also urged officials to internalize this philosophy for the realization of a Vikshit Bharat by 2047. “A Vikshit Bharat cannot be achieved without the development of agriculture. All four pillars of Vikshit Bharat are intrinsically aligned with agriculture. We are fortunate to contribute to this sector, directly supporting the Prime Minister Shri NarendraModiji’s vision of a developed India,” he remarked.

He highlighted the importance of fostering respect, shared vision, and collective action within organizations.

The officer noted that becoming a ‘Karmayogi’ starts with developing respect for others and nurturing a genuine connection with society and the nation. “True Karmayogi emerges from within. It does not come from mere lectures but from experiencing joy in one’s work. Until we enjoy our work, we cannot become true Karma yogis,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, R C Agarwal, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Education), ICAR, informed that ICAR/DARE has been recognized as the top-performing organization under the programme.

He stressed that while knowledge, skill development and motivation are crucial for any training programme, fostering interpersonal connections is equally essential for meaningful outcomes.

The Rashtriya Karmayogi – Large Scale Jan Seva programme, launched by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) on 12th September 2024, aims to strengthen the sense of purpose among officials.

The initiative seeks to reawaken the values of ‘Seva-Bhaav’ in their professional roles, enhancing citizen-centric service delivery, fostering inter-departmental collaboration, and improving officials’ sense of fulfilment at work.