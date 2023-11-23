Agra mourns death of son of the soil Capt Shubham Gupta killed in Rajouri encounter

While the entire nation is grieving the loss of two Indian Army commanders and two jawans, the city of Agra are grieving for its son Captain Shubham Gupta, who was killed in the Rajouri encounter.

Although Captain Gupta was born in Taj, he served postings in Kashmir and Jammu. His parents are still in the city’s Taj Nagri neighborhood.

It was in 2015 that Captain Shubham, son of District Government Counsel (Crime) Basant Kumar Gupta of Agra was selected in the Army.

After graduating from one of the Army’s training institutes, he was commissioned into the elite 9th Battalion of the Parachute Regiment, or 9 Para SF (Special Forces), and assumed the olive-green uniform in 2018.

Relatives and longtime friends began congregating at Captain Shubham Gupta’s house shortly after the awful news came, shock and anguish evident in their hearts.

A confrontation between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of four Army troops, including two captains, and the injuries of three more.

Two captains and a havaldar died in the combat, according to the officials. They added that two jawans and a major were injured, and that the injured had been sent to the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur.

After a cordon-and-search operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army troops, together with terrorists, engaged in combat in the Bajimaal region of Dharmsal, according to the police.