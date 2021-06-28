The nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile was successfully test-fire from an Integrated Test Range missile testing facility in Bhadrak district off Odisha coast on Monday.

“Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested a New Generation Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile Agni P from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, Bhadrak at 1055 hrs on June 28, 2021,” a PIB release said.

Agni P is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. It is a canisterised missile with range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometers, PIB stated in its official twitter handle.

It’s pertinent to note here that the Defence Research Development Organization (DDO)on June 25 had successfully test-fired enhanced range versions of indigenously developed 122mm Caliber Rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.