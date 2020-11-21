Taking a low tone on their protest against the farm bills, the farmers in Punjab on Saturday will allow trains to resume service from Monday night. It was announced after a meeting between farmers’ unions and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

As per the reports, the farmers’ unions said it would lift the blockade for a 15-day period, but warned that it would be re-imposed if talks to address and resolve their issues failed to take place within that period.

“Had a fruitful meeting with kisan (farmers’) unions. Happy to share that starting November 23 night, kisan unions have decided to end rail blockade for 15 days. I welcome this step since it will restore normalcy to our economy. I urge the central government to resume rail services to Punjab forthwith,” Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

After unprecedented uproar and ruckus, the contentious farm bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha in September by voice vote.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the house.

The agitation against the agriculture bills peaked and the farmers in Haryana had stepped up their protest against the contentious bills by blocking roads and railway lines.

The three bills were introduced by the government contending that they will benefit the farmers.

Introducing the Bill, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said, “I want to assure everyone that the bills have nothing to do with MSPs. MSPs were there and will continue. I would request everyone to reconsider their views on the farm bills. The two bills are historic and will bring a change in the lives of the farmers. The farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere in the country.”

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are the bills that became the cause of protest of the farmers.