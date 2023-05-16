After victory in Karnataka, Congress grapples with leadership issue

The Congress high command was busy on Tuesday in resolving the leadership issue in Karnataka with both former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Pradesh party chief D K Shivakumar refusing to back down on their respective claim to become the next chief minister of the state.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge held parleys with Shivakumar soon after he arrived in the National Capital. Earlier in the day, Kharge and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met a number of party MLAs at the residence of the Congress chief. Siddaramaiah, who reached Delhi yesterday, had held talks with party leaders yesterday. There are indications that he might meet the central leadership again.

Shivakumar, before arriving in Delhi, said; “We have built this party (Congress), we have built this house. I am a part of it…A mother will give everything to her child.” He categorically told a news agency that he would not resort to “backstabbing or blackmail” regardless of the party’s decision.

“If the party wants they can give me the responsibility…ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don’t want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail,” he said.

Siddaramaiah spent much of yesterday in Delhi, where he met senior Congress leaders amid speculation that he was the firm favourite for the top post in the state. ”Most of the MLAs have voted in favour of me for the chief ministership. Let’s wait and see. I don’t know,” he told reporters.

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad refuted suggestions that there was an inordinate delay in announcing the new leader of Karnataka. ”Congress President will take a decision based on the observers’ report. There is no delay, we are following the process,” he said.

Yesterday, the party’s leadership was briefed by the team of observers on the views of the newly elected MLAs. Kharge, Rahul and party General Secretary K C Venugopal later held talks on the issue.

The Congress leadership is facing a dilemma as naming either of them as the next chief minister might lead to alienating the other which the party could ill-afford in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year. While Siddaramaiah is considered an experienced leader with mass appeal, Shivakumar is known for his strong organisational capabilities, is resourceful and has on several occasions acted as the party’s troubleshooter.