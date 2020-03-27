After the announcement of the decision to telecast the 1980s mythological television series — Ramayana on national television from tomorrow, Prakash Javadekar has announced on Friday to telecast another popular mythological series, Mahabharat, from the same day.

“Happy to announce that DD Bharti will relay from tomorrow Saturday 28 March, the popular serial ‘Mahabharat’ at 12 noon and 7 pm every day,” Prakash Javadekar, Information and Broadcasting Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Javadekar has announced about the telecast of ‘Ramayana’ on DD National.

“Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of ‘Ramayana’ from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm,” he said.

After the government had announced 21-day nationwide lockdown, Twitter was flooded with multiple ideas to keep people engaged in their homes in this time period.

Among others, messages asking of reruns of epic Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat to keep the people engaged and gain some mythological knowledge.

Ramayana had kept the Indian audience engaged every Sunday in late 1980s. Soon after, Mahabharat was started telecasting on television and it grabbed the masses.

Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri, known to fans as Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman, were made decade-long unforgettable stars in Indian television.

Other prominent characters of Ramayana were played by Dara Singh, who played Hanuman, Lalita Pawar was cast as Manthara, Vijay Arora played Indrajit, and Arvind Trivedi played Ravana.

Prime Minister has announced a 21-day lockdown starting from March 25 to keep people inside their houses and contain the spread of deadly novel coronavirus.