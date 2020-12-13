After Raghav Chaddha, Delhi Police also detained another senior Aam Aadmi Praty (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena from the near residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

She was to hold a demonstration outside the residence of Lt Governor against alleged misappropriation of funds done by North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Taking it to Twitter, Atishi said, “I went to meet LtGovDelhi with AAP Councillors to ask him to order a CBI enquiry into the Rs 2500 crore scam in North MCD. Instead of meeting us, LtGovDelhi got Delhi Police to detain us! Who is LtGovDelhi protecting? Why does he not want to order a CBI enquiry?”

Earlier in the day, ahead of his plans to protest in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s house, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chaddha was detained by the Delhi Police.

The protest was planned against alleged misappropriation of funds by NDMC.

As per the allegations levelled by AAP, the North MCD had waived off Rs 2,457 crore which the South MCD was supposed to pay as rent for using the premises of the civic centre building in central Delhi which is officially the property of the North civic body.

Yesterday, at a press conference, Atishi has said, “North MCD waived off Rs 2500 crore rent dues of South MCD, resulting in a loss to the public exchequer. Who is responsible for this corruption? Tomorrow, we will go and meet the Union Home Minister and LG at 11 am. We will sit there till they give consent for CBI enquiry.”

“Time and again North MCD says we do not have money to pay for doctors, nurses and other workers. But it waives off Rs 2500 crore dues of South MCD,” she had added.