After quitting SP, Dara Singh Chauhan rejoins BJP

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from Uttar Pradesh assembly on Saturday last, rejoined BJP on Monday.

BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary gave him the membership of the party at the state headquarters in presence other senior leaders at the state party headquarters.

Earlier, Chauhan met UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and handed over hard copy of his resignation letter. He had also sent his resignation by e-mail on Saturday. During this, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary was also present with him.

Dara Singh Chauhan was elected MLA from Ghosi seat of Mau on SP ticket.

It is being said that Singh, who has a strong hold on the Chauhan (Nonia) vote bank of Purvanchal, will be inducted in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet.

Chauhan was a cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath’s first tenure, but before 2022 Assembly polls, he defected to the SP.