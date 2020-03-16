Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the political turmoil going on in Madhya Pradesh, after the speaker without conducting the “anticipated” floor test adjourned the Assembly till March 26.

The meeting took place inside PM’s Parliament House office during which the two leaders also discussed the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat apart from the Madhya Pradesh political crisis.

As per the reports, BJP leaders and Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Dharmendra Pradhan will also hold meeting with Amit Shah at his Parliament House office. Both the leaders are also handling the Madhya Pradesh development for the party.

All eyes were on today’s Madhya Pradesh Assembly session, as it was anticipated that the speaker will call for a floor test after the 22 Congress MLAs had resigned from the party, bringing the Kamal Nath government in danger.

Contrary to this, speaker NP Prajapati adjourned the Assembly within an hour of the commencement of proceedings. Citing the novel coronavirus, he adjourned the proceedings till March 26, which gives 10 days additional time to Kamal Nath.

Governor Lalji Tandon also addressed the Assembly briefly and said, “All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected.”

In a quick reaction on the adjournment of Assembly, BJP moved the Supreme Court seeking floor test to be done in 12 hours, as per the direction issued by Governor Lalji Tandon. The plea was filed by 10 BJP leaders including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

The petition contended that despite the clear-cut directions issued by the Governor to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek ‘vote of confidence’ and prove his majority on the floor of the house on March 16, after the address by the Governor was over, the item for seeking the confidence vote has not been included in the business to be transacted on the floor of the House.

The apex court has agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday.

Interestingly, March 26 is also the day of voting for Rajya Sabha members from the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly currently has 222 of 230 members and the majority mark is 112. The Congress has 108 MLAs in the House and the support of seven allied legislators. If the resignations of all 22 MLAs are accepted, the Congress’s strength will come way below the new majority mark of 104, and the BJP, with 107 MLAs, can form the government.