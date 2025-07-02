After Mamata, Sonia taking initiative to unite INDIA ahead of monsoon session

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CLP) Sonia Gandhi is taking the initiative to unite INDIA bloc ahead of the monsoon session.

After the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the RJD has joined forces with the Congress, CPI, and CPM, raising concerns about a covert NRC conspiracy under the guise of purifying the voter list. Despite the Modi government’s eleven years in power, there has been no improvement in the country’s social and economic conditions with issues such as rising prices and unemployment remaining unresolved, highlighting Modi’s failures.

Additionally, there are concerns regarding the issue of the national population census. In anticipation of the monsoon session, Opposition leaders are convening a meeting to strategise on how to corner the Narendra Modi government in Parliament, led by Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi, known for her gentle demeanour, maintains good relations with all parties and is respected by everyone.

Recently, when Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge calls for a meeting of the Opposition, it often fails to achieve its purpose, particularly as the TMC frequently skips such meetings, citing communication issues or other reasons. Due to several instances of this in the past, Sonia Gandhi herself is now taking the initiative to unite the Opposition.

The monsoon session of Parliament, which is set to commence on July 21, will continue until August 12. To strategize on the issues that the Opposition can collectively raise during the upcoming parliament session, Sonia is convening a meeting of the partners in the ‘India’ alliance.

Since the budget session, there have been incidents of attacks in Pahalgam. While the Indian Army has indeed taught Pakistan a lesson in retaliation, the Opposition claims that the Modi government has squandered the golden opportunity to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Why did India suddenly agree to a ceasefire? Why is information regarding the army’s casualties being kept confidential? Why is the prime minister not convening an all-party meeting to clarify the events? Why did he not agree to the opposition’s request for a special parliamentary session regarding the Pahalgam attack? These are the questions being raised by the Opposition parties.

According to the information obtained from sources, the ‘India’ coalition has been engaging in discussions via WhatsApp or video/mobile calls regarding various questions, and these conversations are frequently occurring.

Both Sonia and Mamata desire a strong attack on the Modi government during the upcoming monsoon session, but they want to ensure that no issue from the ‘India’ coalition appears disjointed. Therefore, Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi are taking initiatives to unify the ‘India’ coalition effectively before the monsoon session.