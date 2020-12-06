In a setback for BJP in PM Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost two seats in the legislative council elections after holding on to them for 10 years.

Both the seats — one reserved for teachers and the other for graduates — were won by Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party candidates.

Samajwadi Party’s Ashutosh Sinha won the Varanasi Graduates’ seat a day after his party colleague Lal Bihari Yadav won from the teachers’ constituency.

Lal Bihari Yadav, the Samajwadi winner in the Varanasi teachers’ constituency, said, “It is a big victory for the party. I am very happy with the result.”

With results for two seats still pending, the BJP has won four of the 11 seats, the Samajwadi Party three and independent candidates won two.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the six states in India with a bicameral legislature, with two Houses — the Vidhan Sabha or the Legislative Assembly and the Vidhan Parishad or the Legislative Council. The state legislative council has 100 members.

Meanwhile, polling was held on December 1 for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on the five seats of the graduates and six seats in the teachers’ constituency.

The term of the members had expired on May 6 but the elections had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

(With inputs from IANS)