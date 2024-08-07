After her disqualification from Olympics, Oppn stands with Phogat in solidarity, calls on govt to act

Several leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc, including Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed their solidarity with Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification from Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of the crucial women’s 50 kg final.

The Opposition leaders demanded that the government of India should appeal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to review its decision.

Alleging conspiracy against Phogat, some of the MPs from the Opposition group staged a protest at the Parliament premises, demanding justice for her.

Advertisement

Reacting to Phogat’s disqualification from Olympics, Kharge, in a post on X, wrote, “India’s pride, Vinesh Phogat defeated world champions but has been disqualified due to technical reasons.”

“She went through a lot. From protesting at the footpath for justice to reaching the pinnacle podium of the Olympics. It is extremely distressing of what she must be going through,” he said.

Kharge said the government should make all efforts to make an appeal with the IOC and provide justice to the champion.

“We are with you Vinesh Phogat and our prayers are with you. Your courage is forever inspiring.We believe that you will return to the ring with greater determination,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said, “It is unfortunate that India’s pride Vinesh Phogat, who reached the final by defeating world champion wrestlers was disqualified on technical grounds.”

“We have full hope that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the country’s daughter,” he said.

Gandhi said he is confident that Vinesh would return to the arena even stronger.

“You have always made the country proud Vinesh. Even today the whole country stands with you as your strength,” he wrote on social media.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “In this difficult time, crores of countrymen are standing with you (Vinesh Phogat) with the same enthusiasm as they were during the entire competition.”

Heaping praise on Phogat, Vadra wrote on X, “The position you have reached through your tireless hardwork fighting all the challenges was not easy. This incredible journey of yours has given strength to millions of dreams.”

Talking to reporters, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal said, “We are seeking clarification from the government on what exactly has happened. This is a very sad moment for us, but we are extremely proud of her (Vinesh Phogat). The whole country is proud of her.

The country would like to hear the government’s statement.”

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against Phogat.

“The conspiracy hatched against Vinesh Phogat will be exposed one day. This is a black day in sports history,” he said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav demanded a thorough investigation into the wrestler’s disqualification.

“There should be a thorough investigation on Vinesh Phogat not being able to play the final. It should be ensured what is the truth and real reason behind it,” Yadav wrote in a post on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien in a post on X said, “Medal or no medal, we salute you. You are a hero Vinesh Phogat. Thank you for what you have done for India.”

“Brave Vinesh Phogat who fought the whole establishment deserves justice. Something is rotten. Very rotten. The truth must come out,” he said.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji said, “This is hard to believe ( increase of her weight). The Opposition smells a conspiracy. It should be investigated.”