In a gruesome incident, a 23-year old woman in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district was set ablaze after a failed attempt of rape on December 7. The woman died on Monday night in Patna’s Appolo hospital around 11:40 pm where she was admitted with 80 per cent burns.

According to the family members, the victim’s last words were, “I want justice. The person who has committed this crime should be hanged.”

An FIR was lodged at the Ahiyapur police station in Muzaffarpur. According to the FIR, the woman was with her minor niece and nephew in her house when the accused barged-in and tried to sexually assault her, but failed. The accused then poured kerosene oil on the woman and set her on fire.

The Muzaffarpur district administration had assured to bear the entire cost of the victim’s medical treatment.