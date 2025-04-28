After exit of 2 ministers, Stalin carries out minor cabinet reshuffle

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle following the resignations of state Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji and Forest Minister K Ponmudy, with former dairy development minister Mano Thangaraj making a comeback.

Thangaraj was sworn in at a function at the Raj Bhavan with Governor R N Ravi administering him the oath of office and secrecy. Besides Stalin and his son and Deputy CM, Udhayanidhi Stalin, other ministers and officials attended the function. In the order of protocol, Udhayanidhi continues to be third after the Chief Minister Stalin and Irrigation Minister and party veteran K Duraimurugan.

Representing Padmanabapuram constituency in Kanyakumari district, Thangaraj had been entrusted with Dairy Development, currently held by Raja Kannappan. He is considered close to the party’s women face Kanimozhi, MP, and with his induction into the cabinet, the coastal District has once again got representation in the council of ministers.

Earlier on Sunday, the portfolios held by Senthil Balaji and Ponmudy were reallocated.

While Raja Kannappan had been given the Forest Department, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar took over additional charge of Electricity while Housing Minister S Muthusamy had been allotted additional charge of Prohibition and Excise.

Hailing from Erode in Western Tamil Nadu, Muthusamy, who switched over to the DMK from the AIADMK, had earlier held the Prohibition and Excise, when Senthil Balaji was kept as a Minister without Portfolio upon his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.