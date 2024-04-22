AFMS, IIT Delhi ink MoU for collaborative research and training

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding for collaborative research and training with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

The MoU was signed by Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services, Lt Gen Daljit Singh and Director IIT Delhi Prof Rangan Banerjee. The scope of this MoU includes undertaking research and innovation to develop novel medical devices and focus on solving health issues specific to serving soldiers in varied terrains, the Ministry of Defence said.

IIT Delhi has a robust biomedical research ecosystem which is ideal for providing the technical expertise required for research into the diverse medical challenges faced in the Armed Forces, including rehabilitation of amputees.

Under the ambit of this MoU, faculty exchange programme, joint academic activities and development of joint PhD programmes will also be planned.

On this occasion, DGAFMS Lt Gen Daljit Singh informed that AFMS is dedicated to provide the highest level of medical care to soldiers and collaboration with institutes of national importance like IIT is a significant step towards this commitment. Director IIT Delhi Prof Rangan Banerjee commented that this MoU is full of possibilities for research and training beneficial to the nation and the Armed Forces.