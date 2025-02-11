Aero India 2025: Focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat as Lt Gen Raja Subramani explores indigenous defence solutions

Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), visited several industry stalls at the ongoing Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru to explore the latest innovations designed to enhance India’s military capabilities, especially in Army Air Defence.

The VCOAS was briefed about the Vehicle Mounted Counter Storm Drone System, a state-of-the-art weapon system currently under development by the Army Air Defence. This advanced system is designed to combat the increasing threat of drone warfare, with a focus on intercepting and neutralising drone swarms using precision-guided munitions. The system’s sophisticated sensors, including radar and day-night cameras, provide enhanced operational capability for the armed forces, addressing modern challenges in security and defence, a statement from the Army spokesperson stated.

Lt Gen Raja Subramani emphasised India’s commitment to indigenisation in the defence sector, highlighting that developing systems like the Counter Storm Drone System exemplify the country’s focus on self-reliance. “The push for indigenisation is paving the way for a more self-sufficient and resilient military, with solutions tailored to the unique operational needs of our forces,” he stated during his visit.

