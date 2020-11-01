Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a video of a 4-years-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing Maa Tujhe Salaam and Vande Mataram.

Sharing the video, PM said, “Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition.”

The video was shared by Chief Minister of Zoramthanga, Chief Minister of Mizoram.

“Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-years-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing Maa Tujhe Salaam; Vande Mataram,” he said.

Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition. https://t.co/wQjiK3NOY0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020

The girl was seen singing Maa Tujhe Salaam and Vande Mataram which has attracted many on the social media and has been trending video on the platform.