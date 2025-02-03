Adolescent girls share inspiring stories, life’s challenges in Odisha convention

A two-day state-level Sakhi Saheli convention organised jointly by the Odisha government, UNICEF, and ActionAid association brought together 50 adolescent girls from across the state, providing them with a platform to share their inspiring life stories, challenges, and aspirations.

Ananta Narayan Singh Laguri, additional secretary, Women and Child Development Department outlined the remarkable progress of the ADVIKA programme, highlighting the positive responses and leadership skills demonstrated by the adolescent girls that had already achieved the programme’s objectives.

He noted that these success stories would contribute significantly to the state’s vision of becoming a child marriage-free zone, in line with the State Strategic Action Plan.

Mr. William Hanlon Jr., UNICEF Chief Field Officer, Odisha, praised the collaborative efforts between the state government, UNICEF, and ActionAid in advancing the welfare of adolescent girls.

He emphasised the importance of the ADVIKA programme conducted every Saturday across Anganwadi centres in the state to foster leadership skills and empowering young girls to reject child marriage.

Through the ADVIKA initiative, these girls are not only gaining life skills but also becoming well-informed about various government schemes designed to secure their futures.

Mr. Hanlon remarked, “8.3 billion adolescents are the torchbearers of the Odisha community, and they will lead the change.”

Manna Biswas, Child Protection Specialist, further emphasised the crucial role of adolescents as community leaders.

Debabrat Patra, Associate Director of ActionAid, spoke on the empowerment of adolescents and their active engagement in driving social change within their communities.

A highlight of the convention was the release of an inspiring storybook, which showcases the journeys of the 50 adolescent champions from across the state.

During the convention, several adolescent participants shared their personal experiences from the ADVIKA sessions and discussed their efforts in combating child marriage of self and others despite all trials and tribulations.

The convention was moderated by Ghasiram Panda, National Lead, Child Rights, ActionAid.

This event underscored the importance of continuing to empower adolescent girls in Odisha, providing them with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to pursue their dreams and make meaningful contributions to their communities.