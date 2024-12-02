Admiral Tripathi highlights China’s backing of Pakistan Navy, India’s countermeasures

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has criticized Pakistan for prioritizing military expansion over the welfare of its citizens, highlighting the rapid growth of its naval fleet supported by Chinese collaboration.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday ahead of the Navy Day, Admiral Tripathi accentuated India’s vigilance regarding its neighbor’s naval activities and its implications for regional security.

Admiral Tripathi noted Pakistan’s ambition to expand its naval force to a 50-ship fleet, a move he described as surprising given the country’s struggling economy.

“They have chosen weapons over welfare,” he remarked, adding that China’s backing plays a significant role in equipping Pakistan with advanced warships and submarines.

He particularly flagged the combat potential of eight new submarines being constructed with Chinese support.

The Navy Chief also emphasized India’s monitoring of extra-regional forces, including the Chinese PLA Navy, ensuring awareness of their movements and activities in the region.

On India’s strategic advancements, Admiral Tripathi announced plans to commission the country’s first indigenously designed nuclear attack submarines (SSNs) by 2036-37, with approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for two such submarines.

He also revealed that India recently tested a 3,500-km range nuclear-capable missile, likely the K-4, from the ballistic missile submarine INS Arighaat.

Highlighting domestic shipbuilding capabilities, Admiral Tripathi stated that 62 ships and a submarine are under construction in Indian shipyards, with an additional 31 vessels planned, all to be indigenously developed. Projects include 7 stealth frigates and 6 modern submarines under P75(I).

To keep pace with evolving warfare technologies, the Navy has established task forces focused on integrating advancements like artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and quantum computing. These task forces are engaging with startups, MSMEs, and established industries to strengthen India’s naval capabilities swiftly.