ADG BSF takes stock of Pakistani drone, tunneling, smuggling attempts at border

PV Rama Sastry, Additional Director General BSF, Western Command, Chandigarh, arrived in Jammu Frontier on a two-day visit to International Border Jammu to review the security situation. He was accompanied by Pradeep Gupta, Chief Project Manager, CPWD, Ranjit Singh, ADG (Border) CPWD, DK Boora, IG Jammu, and other senior officers of the frontier.

He visited the Samba and Kathua sectors where he took stock of the security situation and operational preparedness of field formations.

He also visited the recently detected cross-border tunnel site in the Samba area.

DK Boora, IG Jammu Frontier also gave a detailed presentation to the ADG covering all the critical aspects of Border Security and Domination on Jammu IB. He further described the general security scenario of AOR, covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the Jammu IB.

IG also informed the ADG about threats being faced by the BSF on Jammu IB, ranging from tunneling and cross-border smuggling by Pakistan-based elements.

A special emphasis was given to the tunnel and Drone threat posed by Pakistani drones abetting the smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border to the Indian Territory.

During the visit, ADG also interacted with Jawans and praised the troops for displaying alertness in the recent detection of the tunnel which shows their devotion and dedication to performing duty in this challenging scenario.